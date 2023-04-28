The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former employee of the Division of Family and Children Services on Friday following a child abuse investigation.
Forty-year-old Roy Payne of Calhoun faces three counts of child abuse, three counts of child molestation, and one count of sodomy.
According to the GBI, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation of child abuse two weeks ago on April 14, when allegations were made that Payne had abused children in his custody.
He is in custody at the Gordon County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through their app See Something, Send Something.