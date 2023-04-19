On April 18, 2023, David Bryon King, 57, a former contractor working as a fire inspector for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for attempting to distribute and possessing child pornography. The investigation into King was conducted by the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General with assistance from the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
King was identified as making online payments to individuals believed to be selling child pornography and subsequently admitted to possessing child pornography on his smartphone. A forensic analysis of King’s device found images and videos of child pornography as well as evidence linking him to the attempted distribution of child pornography.
“Protecting children and holding perpetrators accountable is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute child exploitation cases,” said United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.