William B. “Bill” Weaver, an esteemed member of the City of Dalton’s Public Safety Commission for 16 years and a former educator with the Dalton Public Schools, passed away on Friday, March 3rd at the age of 87. He was a life-long resident of Dalton, having moved there in 1963 to take a teaching and counseling job at Dalton High School. Over the years, he obtained numerous promotions in the school system, eventually retiring in 2001 as deputy superintendent of schools.
Mr. Weaver was highly respected by both the private and public sectors. He was characterized by his public service and held numerous civic and community roles, including Past President of the Dalton-Whitfield-Murray Retired Educators Association, District XVI Director of the Georgia Retired Educators Association, Treasurer and Board of Directors of the O.N. Jonas Arts Foundation, Board of Trustees of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, Board of Directors of the Dalton-Whitfield Community Foundation, Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Past President of the Dalton Rotary Club, Founding Director of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Board of Directors of the Cheerhaven School, Board of Directors of the Dalton Little Theatre, Division of Nursing Advisory Committee of Dalton College, Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, Citizens Advisory Committee of the Elbert J. Shaw, Jr. Regional Youth Detention Center, Board of Directors of the United Way of Northwest Georgia, Board of Directors of the Whitfield County Cancer Society, Board of Directors of the Whitfield County Heart Association, President of the Voluntary Action Committee, Past President of the Whitfield County Mental Health Association, Target Tomorrow Committee of the Dalton/Whitfield Chamber of Commerce, and Past Chairman of the Highland-Rivers Community Services Board. He was also actively involved at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, having served on the Vestry and as a lay eucharistic minister.
Truman Whitfield, Chairman of the Public Safety Commission, said of Mr. Weaver, “He was engaged, he was always engaged in what he did. You could always depend on him to give you an insightful opinion that was logical and well thought out. He was thorough in everything that he did. He was just a fine gentleman.” Dalton police chief Cliff Cason described him as “well respected by everybody”, adding he was “the consummate professional”, while Dalton fire chief Todd Pangle said, “If I had to sum up Mr. Weaver in one word, it would be ‘professional’.”
In honor of Mr. Weaver’s passing, a joint work session between the Public Safety Commission and the Mayor and Council scheduled for Saturday, March 6th will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. The Monday, March 6th Mayor and Council meeting at 6:00 pm will take place as originally scheduled.