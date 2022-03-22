A former Dalton police officer is being sued for claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
A former intern with the police department says Ethan Pugh sexually assaulted her while on a ride-along in 2019.
The lawsuit says Pugh had been reprimanded a year earlier for harassing women at the department, but he was not fired.
Pugh denies the claims.
The city of Dalton's attorney says they cannot comment on pending litigation.
A court document obtained by Local 3 shows that Pugh was charged with violation of oath by a public officer, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, and public indecency.