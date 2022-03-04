Former DA employee says Chief of Staff threatened to sue her in text

A former employee of the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office is claiming the chief of staff has threatened to sue her. The Chief of Staff, Melydia Clewell, is married to DA Neal Pinkston.
Barbie Branum worked in the DA's office for fifteen years and resigned in December. She showed us comments she posted on Facebook on a news article about the DA's office violating the state's nepotism policy.
Melydia Clewell saw those comments and Branum says she sent her text messages insinuating she would not be above suing her.
Barbie Branum was hired to work for the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office in 2006, back when William Cox was the DA.
She said when Neal Pinkston was elected to be the top prosecutor in 2014, things were great.
"Kind of went south after he hired Melydia Clewell. It seemed like just the dynamics of the office changed,” Branum told us.
Melydia Clewell was hired in 2015 and promoted to Chief of Staff in 2019, shortly after General Pinkston and Clewell got married.
Branum wrote comments about the DA’s office violating the state’s nepotism policy and stating her frustration working in an office where the Chief of Staff was married to the DA.
On February 23rd, Branum received a text about those comments.
"All of a sudden this email popped up from Christan, and she had sent a group text with Melydia and Christan had sent the screenshots,” Branum said.
From there, Branum and Clewell exchanged texts. One texts that Clewell sent to Branum says, "If you get a call from an unknown number that will be a process server looking for you. Please. Keep. Talking. Please."
"Basically intimidating me saying if you keep talking, I'm going to sue you,” Branum told us.
Branum responded to that text saying "You can't sue me for what's true!! I'm not scared of you!"
Five days after the text messages, Branum filed an incident report with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. She spoke with someone who told her she may need to document their conversation just to have for her records in case Clewell did something like that again.
"I was thinking do I really want to do this? Is it even worth it? I thought, you know, I'm going to do it just for my peace of mind,” Branum said.
Branum's big concerns lie in what the state deemed was a violation of their nepotism policy by having Clewell and Clewell's brother on staff.
"He's continuing to thumb his nose at the law by keeping his wife on payroll,” she said, "I would be very concerned that my taxpayer dollars are paying her salary."
Branum went on to say that the environment in the work place seemed to get better when covid hit.
We reached out to Melydia Clewell for comment and have not heard back yet.
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says General Pinkston's relatives need to be terminated or transferred to another department. They were put on paid leave last week, and they have not informed us of any changes.
Pinkston just announced two days ago that he is running again for District Attorney General. He faces candidate, Coty Wamp, in the May primary.