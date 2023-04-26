Michael Harvel, 61, a former county commissioner and director of the Solid Waste Department in Cumberland County, was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for sexually assaulting seven women over whom he had authority in the county facility.
The evidence presented at trial included testimony from 13 women who described Harvel’s sexual abuse, establishing that he utilized his power as a county official to sexually assault and threaten women who worked under his control in the Cumberland County Recycling Center.
Many of the victims were sent to the center to serve court-ordered community service, were required to keep a job as a term of their probation, or were otherwise vulnerable due to substance abuse, poverty, or caregiving roles.
Harvel was convicted on nine counts of sexual assault, including four counts that included kidnapping and three counts that included aggravated sexual abuse.
“The defendant abused his official position and authority to deprive the victims of their constitutionally-protected right to bodily integrity,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
In addition, the Justice Department secured $1.1 million from Cumberland County in 2021 to resolve a sexual harassment lawsuit, alleging that the county failed to prevent Harvel from sexually harassing women he supervised.