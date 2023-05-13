Dr. Bryan Johnson, a former corporate executive and successful K-12 leader, has been appointed executive vice chancellor and chief strategy officer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
He will begin his new role on July 24.
Johnson, a native of Nashville, has dedicated much of his career to public education, serving as a teacher, school administrator and district administrator. In his new role at UTC, he will provide crucial counsel as the University delivers on the last half of its current strategic plan, as well as provide leadership for the development of the 2025-2030 strategic plan. Johnson brings extensive experience in workforce development, business strategy, change management and collaborative leadership.
Most recently, Johnson served as chief transformation officer for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., supporting the technology and management teams across the enterprise. From 2017 to 2021, he served as superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, which educates 45,000 students across 78 schools. During his tenure, Hamilton County Schools became the fastest-improving school district in Tennessee.
Johnson is known as a visionary and recognized for leading bold change. In his first year as Hamilton County Schools superintendent, he announced the launch of Future Ready Institutes, which are career-themed academies across high schools. In 2020, the national publication EdWeek recognized him as a “Leader to Learn From” for this effort.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson worked with community leaders and the school board to launch a 10-year commitment to provide free high-speed internet to all 28,500 economically disadvantaged students in the district.
Johnson received numerous accolades for his leadership. The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents recognized Johnson as the 2020 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year, and he was one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year. He was listed as a Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association and a 2020 Outstanding Young Alumnus at Austin Peay State University.
Before coming to Chattanooga, Johnson spent 10 years in the Clarksville (Tennessee) Montgomery County School System, rising to chief academic officer. He has degrees from Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, and Trevecca University, where he earned a doctorate in educational leadership.