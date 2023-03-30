The former owners of Cheeburger Cheeburger plan to open a pizza restaurant six years after their downtown building collapsed.
The Market Street restaurant crumbled in March of 2017, and shortly after, a million dollar lawsuit was filed by the building owner against restaurant owners Renee and Charlie Eich.
They eventually opened a restaurant on Suck Creek Road called "River Drifters."
Now, they hope to get into the pizza business by summer.
The jury trial surrounding the Cheeburger Cheeburger lawsuit begins on May 2nd.