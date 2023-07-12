Former Chattooga Co. Sheriff McConnell has passed away

On Monday, former Chattooga County Sheriff and Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) Gary McConnell passed away at 78.
McConnell began his career in law enforcement working alongside his father, former Sheriff of Chattooga County John Frank McConnell. When his father passed away as Sheriff in 1967, he was the youngest to hold such a position in the state's history at age 21.
He was responsible for a staff of 50 deputies and civilian workers, but rose to respond to three major incidents while heading GEMA, including the blizzard of 1993, the South Georgia Flood of 1994, and the bombing of the Olympic Park in 1996.
In later years, McConnell wrote a book titled "It's All About the People.", about his experiences as Sherriff and life growing up in Chattooga County. After retirement, he began private emergency management, where he helped other states with their emergency management agencies and emergencies.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 until 7:00 pm; Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 pm at Earl Rainwater Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made in Sheriff McConnell's honor to the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, #1000 Sheriff's Way, Madison, GA-30650, or online at georgiasheriffsyouthfoundation.org.