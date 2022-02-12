UPDATE: A now-former Chattanooga teacher recently arrested for child sex abuse, now faces new charges in Catoosa County, GA.
60-year-old Deborah McCarty is facing two new charges related to an alleged relationship with a 12-year-old that police say lasted for seven months.
McCarty was a teacher at the Chattanooga Charter School for Excellence.
She is now additionally charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Child Molestation Fondling. There are a total of six charges against her at this time
She is currently in jail without bond.