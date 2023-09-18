Chattanooga has lost a friendly, familiar voice whose influence spanned several decades and various careers.
Kevin West passed away suddenly on Monday morning while at his new job as public affairs director for the Chattanooga Police Department.
He was 61-years old.
Just two months ago, Kevin stepped away from his radio career.
The Michigan native moved to Chattanooga in 1987, and became the longtime morning newsman and later the program director of the WGOW radio stations, including Talk 102.3.
Kevin was also a 24-year veteran of the United States Navy and was awarded numerous medals before retiring with the rank of captain two years ago.
Kevin was very excited about his new role with the police department, and had already implemented a number of new communication programs.
He leaves behind a loving family, and a multitude of friends who admired his optimism and his integrity.
His friendship will be missed by those of us here at Local 3 News.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
