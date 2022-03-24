Former Chattanooga Police Chief Freeman Cooper passed away on Thursday.
Cooper retired as CPD's Chief in 2010.
Chief Cooper had been fighting Stage IV lung cancer.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger made this statement on his passing:
"I am deeply saddened by the news that my friend, Freeman Cooper has passed on. Freeman was a man who served his nation and his community. Freeman was the best kind of person, someone whose word was his bond. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Debbie and his entire family in this very difficult time."