(Longtime Chattanooga news reporter Earl Freudenberg has written this remembrance of former Chattanooga Mayor Pat Rose, who has passed away at the age of 91.)
Charles A. “Pat” Rose will be remembered for re-developing the central business district downtown but he was also a dear friend. Rose served two terms as mayor of Chattanooga from 1975 until 1983. Mayor Rose passed away on May 30, 2022.
The Orlando, Florida native began working for the city of Chattanooga in April, 1964 as assistant traffic engineer. Rose was appointed acting Public Works Commissioner when Chunk Bender was elected mayor in 1969. Rose won his first term as Commissioner in 1971 and was elected mayor in 1975.
During his eight years in office, the TVA office building and Moccasin Bend Waste Treatment plant were expanded, the Bicentennial Library opened and the C.B. Robinson Bridge was built across the Tennessee River south of the Chickamauga Dam.
Mayor Rose always sought the commission’s unity. So many times when votes came before the city the Mayor went after compromise so the commission could be unanimous in their decision. He served with John Franklin, Jim Eberle, Gene Roberts, Paul Clark, Tom Kennedy and Ron Littlefield.
When the Tennessee Legislature passed the Open meetings act (Sunshine law) in the mid 70’s it was Mayor Rose’s idea to recess the regular weekly Tuesday meeting until the next day when commissioners could gather in his conference room to conduct any new city business. If there was no business the Tuesday meeting would remain in recess until the next morning.
In July of 1980 the mayor placed the city under a curfew after an ambush shooting on West 38th Street injured eight officers. The next morning I walked into city hall early and saw the Mayor’s office door open. He was on his knees praying. I remember him looking up and saying, “Earl won’t you come in and join me.” We both asked for the Lord’s direction during this crisis. It was a true honor to pray with Mayor Rose.
When Mayor Rose came to Chattanooga he joined Central Baptist Church in Woodmore. He later transferred his membership to Ridgedale Baptist Church where he remained active.
Mayor Rose was a family man and often spoke of wife Carolyn and their children. Mrs. Rose died earlier this year, and they had been married 71 years.
When Rose left the Mayor’s office he entered the private sector. At the encouragement of friends Rose ran for and was elected Public Utilities Commissioner in 1987. He served in that job until1990 when the city changed Chattanooga’s form of government from a city commission to a city council.
Almost a year ago on Flag Day, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203 members visited and had lunch with Mayor Rose and the residents of the Ashwood Square retirement community. Rose told me, “I am proud to be a Chattanoogan, an American but most of all a Christian.”
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chattanooga Funeral Home.