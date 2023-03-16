Former Chattanooga businessman John J. Woods was charged with one felony count of wire fraud stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme in which federal regulators accused him of bilking investors.
Woods is accused by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia of causing a victim of the alleged scheme to wire more than $251,000 to an account to invest "based on material misrepresentations and omissions," according to court documents.
The charge filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta said Woods on or about June 21, 2021, caused the victim, identified only by initials, to wire the money "for the purpose of executing and attempting to execute the scheme" to defraud.
The former investor of the Chattanooga Lookouts faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
He had already been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a Ponzi scheme for over a decade, collecting more than $110 million from over 400 investors.
The Ponzi scheme allegedly caused the loss of $25 million of investors' money.
Woods pleaded not guilty and was released on a $25,000 bond.
The case is ongoing, and the court will determine the remaining issues.
Judgments totaling $65 million were entered in the commission's case against Southport Capital and Horizon.
Read more from our news partners at The Chattanooga Times Free Press here.