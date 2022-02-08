A former Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence teacher is facing child molestation charges in Catoosa County.
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says Deborah McCarty had phone sex with a child under the age of 16 from May of 2021 through December 1st.
It happened in Rock Springs.
McCarty is charged with enticing a child, obscene phone contact, sexual assault by person with authority, and child molestation.
The CEO of Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Marcia Griffin says McCarty was fired in December last year.
They released a statement about the case saying in part:
"We are always very proactive in looking out for the well-being and safety of our students. we are fully-cooperating with law enforcement in the open and active investigation."
McCarty is now out of jail after $20,000 bond that was posted on January 5.