A former caregiver was arrested over the weekend after a former patient said she strangled him Thursday night in his home.
Marcella Edge, or Marcella Collins, faces several charges including Attempted First Degree Murder after a former patient reported she came into his home and assaulted him for 30 minutes to an hour.
Police were called to the Scrapeshin Trail residence Friday, where the man told law enforcement that Edge stuffed his mouth with a rag, laid him flat in bed, held his nose shut, and poured water on him.
The man said he played dead to survive.
Edge claimed she came to the house and bathed the man, according to the arrest report. She had been fired on August 17.
Edge is facing charges of Aggravated Abuse of Elderly Or Vulnerable Adult, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Attempted First Degree Murder.