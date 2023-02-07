David Apps, the former business manager at the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, has pleaded guilty to fraud.
The offenses from July 2014 through October 2021 include Apps writing checks to himself, using the church's credit card, altering receipts, and not paying for the entirety of the church's payroll taxes (resulting in a tax debt exceeding $900,000).
According to the police report, Apps lied about having cancer in 2019 and accepted money from the church for medical bills.
Apps will forfeit $4,200 to the U.S. Government, representing some of the proceeds he obtained due to the offense.