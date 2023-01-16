Many former Budgetel residents are taking it day by day to make ends meet.
Since being kicked out of the Budgetel, the Econo Lodge in Fort Oglethorpe has been home for Timothy Smith and his family. Smith said the environment is better, but the prices are hurting his pockets.
Smith said he was paying $275 a week to stay at the Budgetel; now he is paying double that.
“With me, I am paying 560 a week. It is hard to be able to stay in a hotel and manage to be able to come up with the rent and deposit for a place,” Smith said.
Over the past month, times have gotten tough for Smith, but a local church has helped pay for the room he, one of his daughters, and girlfriend lives in.
“When it comes to taking care of us, me personally I will go without a meal before my family does. I always make sure my daughter has what she wants, make sure my girlfriend has what she needs,” Smith said.
Despite the tough times, Smith continues to figure out ways to pay for the weekly cost at the Econo Lodge for his daughter.
“Right now, my truck is broken. I can walk across the street and get my daughter to school and that is what helps us out in the long run. We are still close by a grocery store so if we want something we can walk over there and get it. We still are in walking distance of a park, my daughter wants to be able to get out and ride her bike every once in a while, so we take her out and do what we do,” Smith said.
Smith has been working to find a home, but having an eviction on his record has limited his options.
He says that’s how he ended up at the Budgetel in the first place.
“If a lot of people would just over look that and realize if I can pay $2,200 a month for a room, I can pay $2,200 a month on a house. There are landlords out there that don't see that. They just look at 'okay he got evicted,' but they don't know the story of behind why the eviction happened,” Smith said.
Smith has a go fund me set up to not only help him but others from the Budgetel
Click here to help Budgetel residents.