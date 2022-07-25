A former McCallie athlete competed in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open last week. Jordan Thomas lost both his legs in a boating accident in 2005 at sixteen years old, and he has worked hard to be the best in golf ever since.
He placed 5th overall in the tournament and won his impairment category by eighteen shots. While that's a remarkable accomplishment, what may be more impressive is how far his foundation has come since his accident.
August 16, 2005 will forever be engrained in Jordan Thomas' mind.
"I was an athlete. I grew up as a really -- I played every sport there was. In August, after a pretty tragic boating accident, my life changed forever. My life's calling and my life's work changed forever,” Thomas told us.
Thomas lost both his legs in that accident. There have been moments of sadness, anger, and fear, but he's never felt sorry for himself.
"I want to do everything that I can to get back to doing the things I love to do,” said Thomas.
He began to pursue golf and has become really good at it. He was invited to the inaugural U.S Adaptive Open last week and placed fifth overall. All while making the Jordan Thomas Foundation the best it can be. This foundation started from his hospital bed, just nine days after his accident.
They are now serving 92 kids.
"When we pick up a kid regardless of their age, we commit to supporting them until they reach adulthood. No matter what. Because kids need new devices every twelve to eighteen months,” Thomas said.
His foundation is more than just providing prosthetic care.
"We send kids to camp. We have peer-to-peer mentorship. We have developed a scholarship program, so that kids can pursue their education," Thomas told us.
Thomas has seen kids take the first steps of their lives with a prosthetic from his foundation. It's grown so much over the last seventeen years, and he sees it going much further.
"It is way beyond, way, way beyond anything I ever imagined,” he told us.
The only requirement is for kids to show financial need.
The best way to support the foundation is engaging on their social media pages and sharing their content. Those pages can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/jordanthomasfoundation/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/jordanthomasfoundation
To visit the foundation’s website or to donate, click here: https://jordanthomasfoundation.org/