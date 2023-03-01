Forbes ranks UT as one of America’s best large employers

The University of Tennessee has been named by Forbes Magazine as one of the top large employers in the United States for the second consecutive year. UT was one of four higher education institutions in the Southeastern Conference to receive this distinction.
In order to determine this list, market research firm Statista surveyed approximately 45,000 workers from companies and institutions with at least 1,000 employees. The anonymous survey asked respondents to rate on a scale of zero to 10 how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, as well as questions about work-life balance, compensation, and advancement opportunities. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 industries, including education.
UT was also recognized in 2022 as one of the best employers in Tennessee, a best employer for new graduates, and a best employer for women.
Mary Lucal, associate vice chancellor for human resources, said, “The strength of our university is rooted in the Volunteer spirit. We have dedicated faculty and staff who are passionate about the success of our students and demonstrate that spirit every day by cultivating an environment where learning, engagement and care thrive. We do not take this recognition lightly. We continuously look for ways to make UT a welcoming, supportive and rewarding place to work.”