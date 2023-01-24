Tennessee is one of the least healthy states in the United States, according to a recent report from Forbes. The report ranked all 50 states based on their overall health, and Tennessee came in at number 45. This places Tennessee in the top ten of the least healthy states in the country.
The report looked at a variety of factors, including obesity rates, smoking rates, and access to healthcare. In Tennessee, more than 30% of adults are obese and nearly 25% of adults smoke. Additionally, only about 70% of Tennesseans have access to healthcare.
These numbers are concerning for the state’s overall health and well-being. Obesity can lead to a variety of health issues such as heart disease and diabetes, while smoking can cause cancer and other respiratory illnesses. And access to healthcare, helps people get medical attention they need when they need it.
Fortunately, there are steps that can be taken to improve Tennessee’s health rankings. The state has implemented programs such as the Tennessee Tobacco Quitline which provides free resources for those looking to quit smoking. Additionally, there are initiatives in place to increase access to healthcare for those who may not be able to afford it otherwise.
It is clear that Tennessee needs to take action if it wants to improve its overall health rankings. With the right initiatives in place, the state can make strides towards becoming healthier and happier for all its citizens.
See the full reports, and where other states stand in the ranking, at Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/life-insurance/states-ranked-least-healthy-populations/