Chattanooga is listed in Forbes Magazine as one of the best travel destinations in the world.
We spoke with Mayor Kelly and the Chattanooga Tourism Company to see why visiting the Scenic City is great for tourist and even better for the people who live here.
We know Chattanooga is a great place to live with its rich history and natural beauty. It's not hard to see why people are booking trips to experience it themselves.
"From attractions, to hiking and the river, we're known for that and its an honor when people recognize it," said Barry White, CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Company.
White says for decades people have come to the Scenic City to see legacy attractions like Ruby Falls and Rock City. He believes our friendly culture is one of the main reasons people keep coming back.
"So it's not just the physical assets, but its some of our human assets that also make us distinct and different," said White.
Locations like the Canary Islands in Spain and Botswana where on the Forbes list along side Chattanooga. The magazine says the city effortlessly blends together outdoor activity, art and history.
Mayor Tim Kelly says he agrees.
"You can go right outside your door and hit a trail, or get on the water. I mean its just a fantastic place, and the outdoor assets here are very accessible," said Mayor Kelly.
Kelly says all the extra foot traffic we see here is great for our economy.
"People come in and spend money and then leave again, and generally don't put a burden on public services like schools," said Mayor Kelly.
The Chattanooga Tourism Company says more visitors means more money.
"And they spend money in places, not just hotels, restaurants, retail, shopping, attractions.. those support our local businesses," said White.
White expects with the exposure of being listed in Forbes, the Scenic City will see a larger increase in visitors and Kelly hopes people recognize Chattanooga as one of the best cities in the nation.