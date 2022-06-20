Food truck owners try to cool down during heat of summer

Food truck owners are feeling the heat as the temperatures outside continue to climb.
Working in the heat is tough enough, but cooking in a food truck in front of a stove takes it to another level.
California Smothered Burritos food truck serves taco salads, quesadillas, wraps, and of course, smothered burritos. All the dishes are prepared over the stove, essentially in an enclosed kitchen.
"It can get up over 90 degrees so it's pretty hot, the fan helps, but it's kind of moving hot air and the exhaust helps a little bit, it's just definitely hot. Every food truck in Chattanooga just about has the same problem," California Smothered Burritos owner Elaine Essary said.
Essary said they prepare for the heat and take caution throughout the shift.
"Our employees would take, we would make sure we had enough employees to take a break and go outside and put the ice packs on their neck, we do have a little air conditioner and fans in there, but it's still just hot," Essary said.
The CDC said to keep your cool in the hot weather, drink more water than usual, pace your activity, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
California Smothered Burritos is usually at the Chattanooga Market, Nightfall, and private events. Essary said some days when it's too hot outside, it's not worth it.
"It was just too hot, we just said let's just not do it today," Essary said.
Essary said the temperature outside also affects the line for the truck. The hotter outside, the shorter the line. She said she plans on a busy summer and spring, though.