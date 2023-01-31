The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is expanding its popular Food Truck Friday event, which has been held on the first Friday of each month since its launch, will now be held on the first and third Fridays of each month.
This expansion is made possible by the generous support of Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU). Hal Bowling, Executive Director of LAUNCH, the Kitchen Incubator's parent organization, expressed his excitement for the expansion and thanked TVFCU for investing in the event.
Marcus Cade-Johnson, Business Lender from TVFCU, commented that LAUNCH and its Kitchen Incubator are great assets for the city and that TVFCU is proud to support Food Truck Fridays.
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the event, the February 3rd Food Truck Friday will be Mardi Gras-themed and will feature a Po Boy competition judged by the Brainerd High Culinary Class.
The Brainerd High School Band, dancers, cheerleaders, and culinary students will also be joining the celebration. Food Trucks for this Friday include Chef Express, Mac Subs and Fries, Nola Girls Gumbo, Wing Top Tots, Fud Vybez, The Oatmeal Experience, Freaky Funnels, Peach Cobbler Factory, Windy City Eatz, Soul Que, Chattatater, Neutral Ground, The Bistro, Down Home Bakes BBQ, ROWE, Broken Hearts Cheesecakes, Look-Out 4 Sliders, C & K Snowy Delights, Nonni’s Empanadas, Cold Fusions, Shey Natural Smoothies, Mo Lemonade, Los Tainos, and more.
In addition, select TVFCU branch locations will host a food truck once a month.
LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.