The tax-free weekend just ended helping out parents sending their kids back to school, but the saving doesn't end there.
The state passed a second tax holiday, which started Tuesday and runs through October.
"So to help the community, this is a great way for people to see some money back in their pockets," said Michele Mason, President of the Better Business Bureau serving southeast TN and northwest GA.
Michele Mason, with the BBB, says thanks to the Tennessee Works Tax Act passed by Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly earlier this year, Tennesseans are getting the single most significant tax cut in the state's history.
"And they're estimating the impact statewide will be $273,000,000 in saving for those of us that are buying food," said Mason.
We spoke to a customer coming out of a Walmart who had just heard about the new tax holiday.
"That will help many people in this country, whoever had that idea… I am very happy with that person," said resident Juan Arango.
In a statement regarding the tax holiday, Governor Lee said in part, "In Tennessee, we cut taxes any chance we get because families should keep more of their own hard-earned dollars."
Each family is expected to save around $100 on most grocery items, but some exceptions exist.
"That includes alcoholic beverages, tobacco, dietary supplements, candy.. so they want to make sure we're being healthy, and a couple of other items too; you do want to make sure you know the exceptions," said Mason.
Mason believes the tax cut will bring much-needed financial relief to residents.
"And food costs have gone up, so if we can see something come off of that receipt at the grocery store, I think that will be really helpful to our community," said Mason.
A reminder, the tax holiday ends October 31st.