The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced the return of the Food Drive by Miller-Motte College.
The drive will return this Sunday, May 1st.
Attendees are asked to bring a canned good donation to benefit the Chattanooga Food Bank.
The Chattanooga Lookouts say you'll receive a FREE ticket to that day's game.