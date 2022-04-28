Food Drive Sunday at Chattanooga Lookouts

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced the return of the Food Drive by Miller-Motte College.

The drive will return this Sunday, May 1st. 

Attendees are asked to bring a canned good donation to benefit the Chattanooga Food Bank.

The Chattanooga Lookouts say you'll receive a FREE ticket to that day's game. 

