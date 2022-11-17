A food drive for the Red Bank Community Pantry is coming up on Saturday, November 19!
The food drive will be held from 9:00am to noon in the parking lot of the Food City location on Dayton Boulevard.
In addition to the non-perishable items, the following are the most helpful: peanut butter, mac & cheese, pasta/pasta sauce, cereal, oatmeal, rice, canned vegetables, tuna fish, canned yams, stuffing mix, mashed potato flakes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie filling.
All of the items collected will be donated to the Red Bank Community Food Pantry.