During one of the toughest job markets in U.S. history, Food City says they plan to hire 1,500 workers in key customer and food service positions at store locations across their operation area.
Food City will host a company-wide hiring event to include both full-time and part-time positions on Thursday, April 28.
Jobs include skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions in both entry-level positions and experienced levels.
Benefits include competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company paid life and disability plans, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan, according to Food City.
Interested candidates can apply online at Food City's website or visit any Food City store to complete an application.