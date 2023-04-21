With new locations and expansions in the works, Food City will hold a company-wide hiring event to fill 1,200 full-time and part-time positions in their stores.
On Thursday, April 27, Food City will have a hiring event at their stores.
APPLY HERE | Food City careers website
Positions available include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, like meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management. Other various warehousing/distribution positions are also available.
Food City is a family owned and operated company, offering a benefits package, competitive salaries, training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company-paid life and disability plans, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within the company.
You can apply online at FoodCity.com, text “FCJOBS” to 85000, or visit any Food City store to complete an application. You can also attend the event April 27 at your local Food City.