The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton and Food City CEO Steve Smith officially opened the Food City Fueling Station to serve Mocs Athletics today. Smith presented Wharton with a check for $145,000 to stock the new addition for the next five years.
"This is definitely a game-changing partnership for our athletics program," stated Wharton. "We are extremely grateful for Food City's investment in our student-athletes. We are already seeing this initiative impact the performance of our programs and we are now able to sustain it for the next five years."
Located inside the Wolford Family Strength & Conditioning Center and part of the Brenda Lawson Student-Athlete Success Center, the Food City Fueling Station benefits all student-athletes at UTC. Food City is the Official Grocery Store of Chattanooga Athletics.
"We're certainly excited to be a part of the great things happening at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and we're proud to serve as the sponsor of the new Food City Fueling Station. We would like to thank the University of Chattanooga Foundation for the great work they do developing and supporting initiatives at UTC, along with the UTC Athletics team for their dedication to the success and wellbeing of student athletes," Steven C. Smith, Food City President/CEO.
Under the direction of the Mocs' Director of Athletics Performance Gerry Pacitti, the Food City Fueling Station is managed by Sports Dietician Jordan Yseth. Not only is the space now stocked with nutritional products to aid student-athletes in their training, but it is also a place where they can go for expert guidance on proper nutrition based on their individual needs.
This investment from Food City has been very instrumental in all of the recent success of our athletic programs, including Southern Conference Championships in soccer, women's basketball and men's tennis.