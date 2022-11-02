A new Food City is under construction at 514 Main Street in Kimball, TN. The 49,000 square foot retail supermarket is expected to open "late summer or early fall 2023," according to Food City president and CEO Steven Smith.
“We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community. We look forward to constructing a state-of-the-art supermarket that will create quality jobs and tax revenue for the citizens of Marion County,” Smith said.
The store will include an in-store bakery and deli, with a hot food bar, café seating area, fireplace, Asian wok, fresh food bar, hickory wood smoker, brick pizza oven, and fresh sushi. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated, seasoned oven ready products and top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef. In-house butchers will be available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.
Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments will offer specialty, gourmet, and vegan items. The Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, and gift items.
The store will also include a pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru, a Gas N’ Go, and a Starbucks cafe.
Marion County Mayor David Jackson said the upcoming store is already a benefit to county residents and taxpayers, noting the number of local construction workers, the upcoming hiring of store employees, and the store's future contributions to the county's tax base, most of which will go to local schools.
The new Food City store will be located across from the current Lowe's store in Kimball. It is Marion County's first Food City store.