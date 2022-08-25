Regional grocery store chain Food City has acquired the Cooke’s family of grocery stores in the Cleveland area.
The locations affected are both Cooke’s Food Store and Fresh n’ Low.
The stores are at:
- Fresh n’ Low, 3870 Candies Creek Lane NW, Cleveland, TN
- Fresh n’ Low, 2010 Broomfield Road SE, Cleveland, TN
- Fresh n’ Low, 99 Highway 286, Eton, GA
- Fresh n’ Low, 101 State Highway 58 South, Georgetown, TN
- Fresh n’ Low, 116 Whitewater Drive, Ocoee, TN
- Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy, 3400 Keith Street NW, Cleveland, TN
Cooke’s was founded in 1936 and has been a family owned and operated business passed down through four generations.
“We’re extremely excited to add the Cooke’s family of stores to our existing Food City locations, which have served the Cleveland community for many years. We plan to make some large investments in the greater Cleveland area to ensure the future success of our new teammates,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
an Cooke said, “On behalf of the entire family, we thank the Cleveland community, our customers, and our employees for your loyalty and support. It has been a privilege to serve you for the past 86 years. We are grateful that our employees will have the opportunity to continue our commitment to the community.”
Food City says they plan to make significant capital investments in the Bradley County and greater Cleveland markets, but will to retain the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and operate both formats in a similar fashion for the immediate future.
Food City says they will also work to hire the vast majority of the store associates, retaining their years of experience.