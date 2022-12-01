Another wonderful week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, a dirty cooler and not storing food correctly led one Cleveland restaurant to fail.
Nela's Tacos on Keith Street scored a 69.
The inspector said covered raw shrimp was being stored over coleslaw in the cooler.
Tortillas were being handled with bare hands, the inspector made the restaurant throw away one pound of them.
Food was being stored at the wrong temperature, and were moved to different coolers to rapidly cool.
The inspector noted the cooler shelves were dirty.
Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer and a plastic container was not dipped into chlorine long enough.
According to the inspector non-food grade bags were being used directly with chicken.
The inspector said there was a lack of active managerial control demonstrated through the inspection.
There is an update to last week's report, Cici's Pizza on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland scored an 86.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 91 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard, TN
- 74 Tienda Maya 1939 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 WXYZ Kitchen 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Rodizio Grill 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bateman Community Living 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Pizza Hut #37600 4850 Highway 58 Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skin & Brow Room 1919 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A.I.M Art in Motion 4744 Highway 58 Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Faith Learning Academy 2822 3rd Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #16044 6236 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Corporate Dining Concepts (T-Mobile) 6730 Customer Delight Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hickory Valley Christian Academy 6605 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Frothy Monkey 1400 Market Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Smoky Mountain Sweets, LLC 6331 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Lola Beans 1105 McDonald Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hickory Valley Christian Academy 6605 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Hunan Wok I 2201 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hickory Valley Retirement Center 6705 Ballard Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029037 6210 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Kitchen 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 99 Jennifer’s Bistro 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston, TN
- 90 Hardee’s-Charleston 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston, TN
- 95 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Jenkin’s Deli 2390 Spring Creek Boulevard Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Black Fox Cafeteria 3119 Varnell Road SW McDonald. TN
- 99 Marthie Ann’s 3625 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Captain D’s 4620 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 86 Cici’s Pizza 355 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Prospect Elementary School Cafeteria 2450 Prospect Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 Prospect School 2450 Prospect Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Black Fox 3119 Varnell Road SW McDonald, TN
- 82 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 92 Holiday Inn 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Bar 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 77 Douglas Inn Breakfast 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 69 Nela’s Tacos/La Michocana 247 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 86 Holiday Inn Toast to Toast 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
None
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
None
Whitfield County
None