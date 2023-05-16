Good morning, watch for areas of dense fog this morning, reducing visibility through about 8-9am ET. Outside of the fog, the morning hours today will primarily be quiet and pretty. Today will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid-80s. A few isolated pop-up storms may develop this afternoon, but really, we’re focused on this evening.
We’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode from about 5 to 11pm ET as a storm line moves into our area from the northwest. There will be a risk of an isolated severe storm within this system. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. However, a tornado can’t be ruled out. The risk of a tornado will mainly be for our northern communities. The overnight hours will become quieter with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs around 80. A few showers/storms will be possible in our Georgia and Alabama counties. Then, humidity will fall Wednesday night. Thursday will be partly sunny with some PM scattered showers/storms, mainly for Chattanooga and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Friday will reach the upper 70s again with a partly sunny sky. For the weekend, Saturday will have great rain/storm chances with drier conditions on Sunday.