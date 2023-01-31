Good morning, please be mindful of fog this morning. Most of our communities are under a Dense Fog Advisory. Today will be cloudy with scattered rain showers, especially this morning and again after sunset. There will be very little change in temperatures today, hovering in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tonight, rain will continue with lows for most locations from 35-41. However, it will be colder around 30 up on the Cumberland Plateau. That will allow for the chance for freezing rain/drizzle. Light ice accumulations of up to 0.1” may occur. Difficult travel conditions are possible, especially on elevated surfaces. If ice does accumulate, it will be most likely on tree branches, decks, etc. Thankfully, temperatures will warm above freezing during the day on Wednesday with cool highs in the upper 40s. Following the rain early Wednesday morning, there should only be isolated showers in the daytime.
More widespread and heavier rain will come on Thursday with highs in the 40s again. Then, finally, on Friday, it’ll be mostly sunny and 48 in the afternoon. Saturday will range from a cold 27 to 50 degrees with a mix of sun and high thin clouds. Sunday will be partly sunny with a spotty shower chance.