Georgia's Congressional Representative for District 14, Marjorie Taylor Greene was out campaigning in Walker County Tuesday night as she works to be re-elected come election day on November 8th.
Her opponent Marcus Flowers was also campaigning in Catoosa County.
Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene do have similar opinions on combating rising crime rates and controlling the spread of fentanyl in the state.
But they made it clear they are not on the same page about how they want to represent District 14.
"We will come up with solutions to our problems and I'll help steer those funds back to our district to help us here, to help us grow, to help us prosper," said Marcus Flowers.
Flowers says one of the main concerns facing his district is the crumbling infrastructure. He says his background in logistics will help him collaborate with those in D.C. to invest into the state, creating growth opportunities for business owners.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says people in her district are struggling to afford groceries and pay their rent. She is focused on combating inflation.
"We can do that by reducing government spending, that will help lower inflation. It wont happen immediately, it will take a little bit of time for this work, but we need to take off some burdensome government regulations, we need to free up businesses so they can prosper again," said Greene.
Greene also spoke in detail about what she calls a fentanyl crisis in the state.
"And NARCAN is being used three maybe five times a day in this county, it's not just Walker County, it's in every single county in my district, this shouldn't be happening," Greene said.
Greene tweeted Tuesday morning saying 300 people are dying daily across the country from fentanyl use.
She shared a screenshot of a conversation which stating someone had been taken to the ER after touching a car door laced with the drug.
Flowers says he does not know about the accuracy of her tweet, but after speaking with local law enforcement he agrees the drug is a problem.
"We need to be doing everything we can to give them the resources they need to fight the drug problem that we have in our district," said Flowers.
They both say they will work to address these issues, but believe their opponent is not the person for the job.
"Marcus Flowers is raising money from democrat California donors and paying himself out if his campaign, I would never do anything like that," said Greene.
"Sitting down at the table, negotiating in good faith for Georgians, for Americans… Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn't done any of that"
Early voting starts Wednesday and runs until November 3rd, the people of district 14 will also have the opportunity to cast their vote on election day, November 8th.