A report of a suspicious vehicle at a Walmart in Ooltewah resulted in the arrested of a Florida man by Collegedale police.
Hamilton County Sheriff Office deputies alerted Collegedale officers Monday night at about 11:30pm to the vehicle they said was "associated" with a fugitive from Florida.
Collegedale officers met Jason Whitehill Smith as he came out of the store on Little Debbie Parkway and placed him in custody.
Smith is wanted for a Florida court violation related to an aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police also found a glass pipe typically used to smoke illegal drugs. Inside the vehicle police found methamphetamines. Smith was charged with drug possession and disorderly conduct.
About an hour later, a woman came to the Walmart parking lot to take possession of Smith's vehicle.
Police say that Christine Lynn Lonergan drove herself to the Walmart parking lot, but appeared to be under the influence and was fiven given a series of roadside sobriety tests.
Lonergan was arrested for DUI. She has also charged with possession of illegal drugs after a search of her vehicle uncovered narcotics and marijuana.
Both Smith and Lonergan remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.
Smith is being held on a $2,000 bond and has a court date of August 16, 2023.
Lonergan is being held on a $3,500 bond and has a court date of August 23, 2023.