Monday’s Severe Weather Awareness Week topic is Flooding.
Flooding is certainly a concern for our local area with elevation changes, so many creeks and rivers, and urban development. It is magnified during the winter months due to less evaporation of water with cooler temperatures and less sunlight. There is also lower absorption of rainwater by plants because they’re dormant, leading to higher flooding risk from December to April.
Nationally, flooding is the second leading cause of weather fatalities behind heat related deaths and ahead of tornadoes based on the 30-year average from 1991-2020. It is a threat not only to life but also to property, causing damage to land, public infrastructure, homes, and businesses.
Flooding can be broken down into three categories: flash, areal, and river.
Flash flooding is the most urgent one and the greatest risk to life. It occurs within 6 hours of a rain event as water rapidly rises and may catch people by surprise.
Areal flooding happens as rainfall adds up. It is not as quick as flash flooding but includes areas covered by water that typically are not, such as roads, yards, and pastures.
Lastly, river flooding is a delayed hydrological response. Water runs off from storm drains and ditches into small creeks and eventually streams and rivers. River flooding may not happen until 1-2 days after a heavy rainfall event.
River and areal flooding typically have greater impacts on property damage with less risk to life.
Anytime there is a threat for flooding, you need to know the difference between a watch and a warning. A watch will be issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. It’s your early heads up to be prepared typically within 48 hours for possible flooding. A warning is the stronger one. It means to take action. Flooding is happening or about to happen.
A step down from a warning is an advisory. Flood advisories may be issued when there is flooding, but not bad enough to warrant a warning. Be aware.
Let’s talk specifics. A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is either occurring or imminent. If you’re in a flood prone area, move immediately to higher ground.
River flood warnings are issued when rivers are expected to rise above flood stage, which is the water level that becomes hazardous to lives and property. Rivers are forecasted to reach minor, moderate, or major flooding. In our local area, minor flooding is the most common when a warning is issued.