Record level high flooding in Northwest Georgia ravaged the community leaving many Summerville residents without access to clean or running water.
Tuesday, volunteers scrambled to pass out donated water bottles and according to the city manager, Janice Galloway, Summerville's city hall had a 6,000 gallon tank of water for people to fill their jugs.
William Green and his wife Goldie were among the thousands without clean water.
“I didn’t expect it yesterday and have no water. At least thought it was maybe they were doing something and it was going to come back on," said William Green.
The flooding ripped through the water treatment plant Sunday and a boil water advisory is in effect.
"We haven't been able to shower, we can't use the bathroom at home, we have five kids," said Goldie.
The flooding also destroyed homes like the home of Stephen Broyles.
"I was very scared...I was afraid my garage was going to get washed away then the water got up to my second step to my house and it's never flooded on this side like that," he said.
He said he is in danger of going without water as well-just relying on the supply he has now.
"I have never seen it like that," said Broyles.
Mayor Harry Harvey told Local 3 News Summerville has never had floods to this extent. "We had a lot of rain in a short period of time," he said.
He said around 8,000 customers are without water or low water.
Summerville stepped up during this crisis to try to rebuild. City Hall leaders and churches got vital water into the homes of families in need as droves of cars lined up to pick them up.
"We really appreciate that," said Goldie.
Mayor Harvey said they are still making an assessment on the water treatment plant and are expecting to hear updates on it by Wednesday. "Working on it now, as far as pumps, as far as those things, electrical equipment," he said.
He said water could come back on in three to four days or possibly longer.
In the meantime, he encourages people to conserve water and stop by participating organizations for water.
"People can come and pick up water, we will keep that as long as we need to," said Mayor Harvey.