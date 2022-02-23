1:24 pm: UPDATES on flooded streets and road closures in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Heavy rainfall in the overnight hours has resulted in flooded roadways throughout the area.
Boy Scout Rd/ Sandswitch Rd
- Closed Flooding / Barricades enroute
4600 Bonny Oaks Dr.
- Closed Flooding with Barricades
8000 Shallowford Rd.
- Closed Flooding with Barricades
3300 Jersey Pike
- Flooding
Davidson Rd/Gunbarrel Rd.
- Closed Flooding with Barricades
800 Mountain Creek Rd.
- Flooding
107 Culver St.
- Previously Closed/ Not related to Weather
Glenroy Ave. /Ashton St.
- Tree Down in Wires
Hamill Rd. / Big Ridge Rd.
- Tree down - One Lane
Roberts Mill Rd.
Mudslide - Closed Indefinitey