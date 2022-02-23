UPDATE: E. Brainerd Road reopens after closure due to flooding

1:24 pm: UPDATES on flooded streets and road closures in the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 23. 

Heavy rainfall in the overnight hours has resulted in flooded roadways throughout the area.

Boy Scout Rd/ Sandswitch Rd

  • Closed Flooding / Barricades enroute

4600 Bonny Oaks Dr.

  • Closed Flooding with Barricades

8000 Shallowford Rd.

  • Closed Flooding with Barricades

3300 Jersey Pike

  • Flooding

Davidson Rd/Gunbarrel Rd.

  • Closed Flooding with Barricades

800 Mountain Creek Rd.

  • Flooding

107 Culver St.

  • Previously Closed/ Not related to Weather

Glenroy Ave. /Ashton St.

  • Tree Down in Wires

Hamill Rd. / Big Ridge Rd.

  • Tree down - One Lane

Roberts Mill Rd.

Mudslide - Closed Indefinitey