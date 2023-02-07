On February 6, 2023 at around 10 p.m., Dunlap Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on SR 111 Cagle Mountain, just above the waterfalls.
An 18 wheeler with a flatbed trailer had rolled onto its side, trapping the driver in the cab.
Dunlap 1 Rescue, 3 Engine, and Chief 1 arrived on scene with multiple personnel. With the help if Griswold’s Wrecker Service, the rig was stabilized to prevent it from rolling over the side of the mountain.
Firefighters used the Hurst eDraulics Jaws of Life system to open up the driver’s side of the cab, allowing the driver to free himself and climb out, and treated by EMS.
Units remained on the scene while the wrecker service pulled the entire rig back onto the roadway.
Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, Sequatchie County Emergency Management, Cagle Volunteer Fire Department, and Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative coordinated together to work at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.