With Autumn just around the corner, Flat Top Mountain Farm is kicking off their Fall activities which are open to the public September 15- October 29.
There are so many fun Fall activities including a scenic hay ride that takes you though horse pastures, around sunflower and drops you off at a corn maze shaped like the state of Tennessee!
There is also a second, easier corn maze and a pumpkin patch for those iconic Fall photos. Tera Byard, a co-owner of the farm, said, "We see people all the time sitting their kids in the pumpkins and getting those cute pictures."
With every ticket purchased, each guest can take a small pumpkin home.
There are some activities available that cost extra like pony rides, face painting and purchases from local vendors.
Flat Top Mountain Farm focuses on creating an authentic farm experience for their guests.
"Everybody in your family from you know 0 to 99 can enjoy the fall activities out here," Byard said. "We’re excited to see the people that have been here in the past and also the new people in the area...we hope to see a lot of new people too."
The is the third year that Flat Top Mountain Farm is open to the public. It also provides stunning views of Cherokee National Forrest. Byard said on a clear day, you can see all the way to the Smokey Mountains.
The farm is open only on weekends until October 29. Tickets are $12 per person, ages 3 and under get in free.