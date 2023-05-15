Five rescued from balcony by firefighters in apartment fire
Chattanooga firefighters rescued five people late Sunday night form an apartment fire.
About 10:25pm Sunday, CFD crews were dispatched to the Elements of Chattanooga Apartments on Standifer Gap Road for a reported apartment fire.
When they arrived, firefighters found an apartment on the second floor ablaze in Building 16 in the complex. Firefighters were told that people may be trapped inside, so they quickly identified where the fire was and made entry.
Flames prevented firefighters getting to the people inside, who moved to the balcony. From there, firefighters placed a ladder and rescued the two adults and three children for the elevated perch.
Then, firefighters focused on the fire which they we able to quickly extinguish.
The apartment where the fire started sustained damage. The residents affected by the fire are receiving assistance from the apartment complex.