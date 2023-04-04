Tonight, the Chattanooga City Council is expected to vote on the dispersal of $152,000 in funds from the One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery process to five local organizations.
The organizations include the Department of Parks & Outdoors, YMCA - Hamilton Family YMCA, Brothers United International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters, Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys, Ella Library, Bethlehem Center, and Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga.
Each of these initiatives focuses on providing relief and recovery for Chattanooga residents, especially those in need and those who have experienced negative financial impacts as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 1
- Department of Parks & Outdoors, $20,000 for the construction of a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park.
District 4
- YMCA – Hamilton Family YMCA, $25,000 for the purposes of providing whole family programming and services to Chattanooga residents who experienced negative financial impacts as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Brothers United International Association of Black Professional Fire Fighters, $35,000 towards establishing the David J. Floyd Youth Summer Camp and continuing mentorship programming. (Districts 4 & 8)
District 7
- Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys, $5,000 for continuing mentorship programming through youth athletics.
- Ella Library, $15,000 for continuing library and tutoring services to increase the literacy rate of students in Chattanooga.
- Bethlehem Center, $10,000 towards making programming more accessible through the hiring of a community outreach manager.
District 8
District 9
- Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga, $42,000.00 for upgrading and improving safety and security infrastructure at the 2312 Duncan Avenue Highland Park facility.
The public is invited to join the City Council meeting virtually at 6 p.m. tonight, and the decision of the Council will determine the dispersal of these funds.
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/@chattanoogacitycouncil8743