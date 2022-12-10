featured
Five families displaced Red Bank townhome fire
A fire Friday night at a townhome near Red Bank has displaced five families.
Crews say a 911 call was received just after 10 p.m reporting a possible residential townhome fire on Santeelah Street.
The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke pouring out the roof of units 78 and 82.
'Red Bank FD immediately called for Mutual Aid to assist them with the fire.
Chattanooga Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department, Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and Hamilton County 911 TERT team responded to the fire scene.
Red Bank fire officials reported no injuries but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.
Damages are unknown at this time and five townhome units suffered smoke and fire damage.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.
Five families were displaced from their homes due to the fire.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
