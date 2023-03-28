Wednesday, March 29, five Chattanooga area Jersey Mike's locations will donate 100% of their sales to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
On Jersey Mike's nationwide Day of Giving, the teams at five Jersey Mike's locations in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Ooltewah, Hixson, and Fort Oglethorpe will give every dollar in sales, not just the profit, to charity.
All month, customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike's locations throughout the nation during the 13th Annual "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign for local charities.
This will be an all-day event. For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please visit our location listing by state.
Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike's locations raised a record-breaking $20 million.
Since 2011, Jersey Mike's Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.