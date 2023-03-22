Five Chattanooga area Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100% of sales to YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 29 and 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.
On Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving, the hardworking teams at five Jersey Mike’s locations in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Ooltewah, Hixson and Fort Oglethorpe will giveevery single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
All month, generous customers have been making donations at nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 13th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!
For a list of participating restaurants in your area, please visit our location listing by state.
- Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.
- Last year during Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million.
- Lucky #13: Jersey Mike’s fan favorite #13 is The Original. It’s just one of the subs that has helped us raise dough for the March Month of Giving for the last 13 years. Help us beat the record again this year!
- Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.
Jersey Mike’s is committed to “Giving…Make a Difference in Someone’s Life.” For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes).
Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.