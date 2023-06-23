Fitness trackers offer numerous benefits, including increased awareness of daily activities and connecting with like-minded individuals in a broader fitness community.
However, it is important to be cautious while engaging in social interactions within fitness applications to avoid falling victim to scams.
Here are some tips to protect yourself provided by the Better Business Bureau:
Signs of the scam:
• Rapid progression: Scammers often ask personal questions early on, such as your marital status and place of employment, to gather information quickly.
• Emotional manipulation: Scammers may share compelling stories about sick family members or children requiring medical care to gain sympathy and trust.
• Specific payment requests: Scammers will typically ask for financial assistance through wired money or prepaid debit cards, providing clear instructions on how to send the funds.
• Alternative communication channels: Once a bond is established, scammers may request to communicate via email or personal cell phone numbers to move conversations away from the app.
Tips to avoid fitness app and social app scams:
• Opt for an avatar or a free stock photo as your profile picture instead of a personal photo to avoid scammers targeting specific groups, such as the senior community.
• Refrain from sharing personal information with strangers, such as your marital status and employment details. The less information scammers have, the harder it is for them to manipulate you and your finances.
• Exercise caution when accepting friend requests or connections from unknown individuals. Connect with people you already know and trust to minimize the risk of falling victim to scams.
• Avoid clicking on unsolicited links, as they may lead to the download of malware that can compromise your personal information or track your online activities.
• If you feel uncomfortable or unsure about any communication you receive, share your concerns with a family member or close friend.
You can see the BBB's tips on choosing a fitness tracker here.