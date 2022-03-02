The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled over a million of its Ionic smartwatches on Wednesday following reports of its lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch overheating, posing a burn hazard.
The CPSC says Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States and 59 from overseas about overheating batteries that caused burn injuries, some were third-and-second-degree burns.
This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch.
CPSC says it was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen.
The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray.
The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.
The CPSC suggests consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device.
Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.
These devices are believed to have been sold at Best Buy, Kohl’s, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped production of Ionic in 2020.