Fishing piers and boat raps at the Fry Center and Chickamauga Dam are closed on Thursday.
The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department reports due to high water levels, the fishing piers and boat ramp at the Fry Center as well as the boat ramp by the Chickamauga Dam are closed.Mike D. pic.twitter.com/TCHb71T0Bm— Hamilton County Government (@HamCoTNGov) February 24, 2022
Spokesperson Mike Dunn says the closures are in response to reports of high water levels in the area following an abundance of flooding on Wednesday from overnight storms.
